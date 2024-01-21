Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.55% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.61 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

