Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $596,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

