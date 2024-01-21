Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

