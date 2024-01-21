Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $440.45

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $440.45 and last traded at $439.80, with a volume of 1922352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.22. The company has a market capitalization of $354.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

