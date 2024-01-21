Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

