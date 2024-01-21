Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $51.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 0.9 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,809.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ventas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.