VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 106,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.