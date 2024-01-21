Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

