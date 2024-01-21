Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.40

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 6440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

