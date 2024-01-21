Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 5.4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.84. 3,540,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,625,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $767.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

