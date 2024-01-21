Virginia Drosos Sells 35,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

