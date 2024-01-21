Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

