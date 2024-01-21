Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Read More
