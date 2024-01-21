W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

WPC stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

