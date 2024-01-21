W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,663 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

