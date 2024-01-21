Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
