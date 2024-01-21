Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

