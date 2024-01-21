Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

