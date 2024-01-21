Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 19,347 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,649 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.0% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 504,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

