Wedbush Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $35.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.1 %

CFG stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

