Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 28,318 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $824.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,561.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

