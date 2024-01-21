Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Insider Jeromy Wells Sells 12,385,314 Shares

Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Jeromy Wells sold 12,385,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37), for a total value of A$6,811,922.70 ($4,541,281.80).

Whispir Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Whispir Company Profile

Whispir Limited, a communications intelligence company, offers communications-as-a service platform in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America. Its no-code platform provides omnichannel interactions between organizations, systems, and people through email, SMS, voice calls, social media, and other messaging apps.

