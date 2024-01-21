WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 25,923 shares.The stock last traded at $55.46 and had previously closed at $55.65.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $781.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.