X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.91

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 38560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

