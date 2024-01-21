Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.48 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

