Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

