XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 3.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.51. 2,682,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,104,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

XPeng Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $28,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 355.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 264.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.