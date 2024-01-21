XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 3.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.51. 2,682,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,104,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
XPeng Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.03.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
