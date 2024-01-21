Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $124.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.