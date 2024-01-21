Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 16,780 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

VVV stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

