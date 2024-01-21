Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

NSIT stock opened at $185.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $186.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

