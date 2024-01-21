Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $430.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.67 and a 1 year high of $430.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.13, for a total value of $776,647.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,658.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.