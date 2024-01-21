ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.35. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,772,908 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.