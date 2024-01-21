Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

