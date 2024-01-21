Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,960 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:ELME opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

ELME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

