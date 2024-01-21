Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 363.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $256,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

