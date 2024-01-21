Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,255 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNXC. Scotiabank cut their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.