Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 452 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,856,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.78. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $132.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

