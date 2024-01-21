Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,490. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

