Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $535,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.