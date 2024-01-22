15,409 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNS. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

