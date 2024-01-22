19,126 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $4.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

