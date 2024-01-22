2,960 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $423.36 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

