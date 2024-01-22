39,881 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 932,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 861,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

