3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $123.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

