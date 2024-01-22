48,000 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

