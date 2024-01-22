AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

ABCL opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

