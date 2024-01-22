Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

