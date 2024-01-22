Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $79.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.45.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. Aflac has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

