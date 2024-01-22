Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

