Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at $342,768,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

