Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 36,776 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PROG worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 19.0% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

